High blood pressure (HBP), or hypertension, is one of the leading risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Left untreated, it can also lead to other medical issues such as heart failure, kidney disease, vision problems and even dementia. A study by the National Institutes of Health has found that after nearly 15 years on an upward trend, awareness among Americans about high blood pressure and how to treat it is now on the decline. This is especially worrisome for men, who typically have higher rates of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, particularly at a younger age.
Most people with HBP have no signs or symptoms. Identifying and treating your high blood pressure early can potentially result in lifelong health benefits and lifesaving outcomes.
Causes of high blood pressure
Primary hypertension, also known as essential hypertension, is the most common form of high blood pressure. There are several risk factors that can increase your chances of developing this disease. Some of these you can’t change.
• Age — Your risk for high blood pressure increases as you get older.
• Gender — Prior to age 64, men are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure.
• Race or ethnicity — African- Americans are more likely to develop high blood pressure than people of other ethnic backgrounds, and typically at a younger age.
• Genetics and family history
Modifiable risk factors
• Diet high in sodium
• Obesity
• Lack of physical activity
• Tobacco use
• Excessive alcohol use
• High cholesterol and diabetes — more than 50% of people with these diseases also suffer from HBP.
• Stress
Secondary hypertension is high blood pressure that is caused by another, underlying disorder. As opposed to primary hypertension, which usually develops over time, secondary hypertension can develop very suddenly. Conditions that can lead to this form of HBP can include:
• Obstructive sleep apnea
• Kidney disease
• Thyroid problems
• Certain medications such as cold medications, decongestants, OTC pain relievers and certain prescription medications.
What can you do?
Early identification
Regardless of your age, there is plenty that you can do to prevent or control high blood pressure. The first step is diagnosis and awareness. The American Heart Association considers a blood pressure above 130/80 as the first stage of hypertension. Regular physical exams with a qualified medical provider can identify many problems before they start and prevent them from causing long-term damage. If you don’t already have a primary care provider, it’s never too early or too late to establish care with one of our local health care groups.
If you’re over the age of 40 or between the ages of 18-39 but have additional risk factors for HBP, you should have it checked by a health care provider at least once a year. If you’ve already been diagnosed with HBP or have additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as high cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use, etc., your provider will likely recommend that you check your BP even more often.
Healthy lifestyle
• Eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables while being low in sodium and saturated fat is a great way to help keep your BP low and protect against complications such as heart attack and stroke.
• Maintain a healthy weight.
• Get plenty of exercise.
• Stop smoking.
• Limit your alcohol consumption.
• Get plenty of sleep.
• Find a healthy way to deal with stress. Yoga, music, even a walk or chat with a friend has been shown to lower stress levels.
When lifestyle changes aren’t enough
Although the health benefits of eating properly and getting plenty of exercise can’t be denied, they may not always be enough to manage your HBP effectively. When this is the case, your provider may recommend a medication to help control your condition. It’s important that you take your medication exactly as prescribed and that you discuss any concerns you may have with your provider.
As always, make sure that you see your health care provider before starting any new diet, exercise regimen, or medication. Together you can determine a safe and effective plan for yourself.
Stay healthy Kingsport!