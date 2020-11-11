The American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November (Nov. 19 this year), challenging smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours.
The U.S. surgeon general has said, "Smoking cessation [stopping smoking] represents the single most important step that smokers can take to enhance the length and quality of their lives." Quitting is hard, but you can increase your chances of success with help.
Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., yet 34.2 million Americans light up every day, and 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.
Scientists determined that while many desire to kick the habit, 89% of those who try to quit will smoke again despite their best efforts.
Tennessee's smoking rate is 20.7 %, and Sullivan County's rate is higher at 24%. This means our fellow Americans and our family members and friends are at significant risk for lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke. This doesn't even address the quality of life issues that many tobacco users face daily.
If you have thought about trying to kick a smoking habit, you're not alone. Nearly 70% of 10 smokers say they want to stop. Roughly one-third of deaths from heart disease are the result of smoking and secondhand smoke.
Take the challenge with Healthy Kingsport to observe the great American Smokeout.
SOME TIPS TO KICK THE HABIT
Make a plan: Learn about options to curb cravings and get your support system ready to help you through hard times. If you're trying to help someone else quit, check out some ways to ensure you're doing it the right way.
Get rid of anything smoking related: It's the perfect day to remove all smoking-related items from your home. Remove all cigarettes, ashtrays, and lighters from your car and workplace as well. Also, consider stocking up on substitutes like gum and crunchy snacks.
Reflect on your smoking past: If you've tried to quit before, the Great American Smokeout is an excellent time to reflect on your past attempts. Think about why those attempts didn't work and go back to the drawing board for the next time around.
Tennessee's Department of Health promotes its 1-800-QUIT-LINE to promote the importance of and resources for quitting smoking. Support and encouragement come in personalized tobacco cessation counseling through the Tennessee Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). Individuals may also join the program online at www.tnquitline.org, and it's free.
Don't be part of the 20.7% of Tennesseans that light up every day. Choose differently. The time is now. It's quitting time in Tennessee! Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to change your life.
Resources For Teens- https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/helping-teens-quit/indepth
Aiesha Banks is the executive director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached by email at abanks@healthykingsport.org.