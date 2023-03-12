Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize individuals throughout our healthcare systems that go above and beyond their designated titles to ensure that our community is well taken care of. We thank you! Today, we salute Logan Joyner.
What is your background, your role, length of service, etc.? What did you do before joining the team at Indian Path?
I started my career with Ballad Health in 2015 as a phlebotomist at Johnson City Medical Center. A couple years later, I transferred to Indian Path Community Hospital as a nurse intern and worked my way up to become a registered nurse. I graduated from Northeast State Community College in 2020, in the middle of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I joined the emergency department team about a year and a half ago, and this has become my new home. I am now one of the team coordinators in the unit.
What made you decide to pursue a career in nursing?
I would like to say that there’s some big story, but there isn’t. I think I was just born for this. I believe this was God’s plan for me. I have always enjoyed taking care of others. It gives me joy to take care of patients, family and friends.
I find the most rewarding part is providing selfless care to everyone and helping others while they are at their most vulnerable state.
I have learned that I am resilient. Even the hardest days must come to an end at some point.
Who inspires you, personally and professionally?
My parents are my inspiration. They set the bar high. They are kind, diligent and admirable. They have paved the way for me, and I am proud to be their daughter. I love them dearly and hope to make them proud.
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
The most impactful moment for me was being told by a younger coworker that they aspired to be a nurse like me. It was in that moment that I realized I had made a difference in someone’s life. Someone else saw my passion through me.
What was your proudest moment (career or otherwise)?
My proudest moment was the day my husband and I brought our son home and I became a mommy. I remember JJ (my son) reaching for me the first day he met me. It was like he knew he was home. He is my pride and joy.
If you could tell your 18-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
“In times of peace, prepare for war” in all aspects of life. That saying comes from a very influential family member, and it has stuck with me. It can mean so many different things, but to me, it means remember to prepare for what the future holds.
