As a former police detective and registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kim Atchison has a heart of service.
After events in her life led her to retire early from policing, Atchison had a desire to continue helping and serving those in her community. One night, while working in the emergency department off duty, Atchison watched a man being resuscitated by nurses.
“At that moment, I was hooked,” Atchison said. “Nursing was my next career.”
Atchison has now been with Ballad Health for approximately three years. She started her nursing career as a nurse intern while in nursing school. She currently works as a registered nurse in the A-5 unit at Holston Valley Medical Center.
What is your background and what made you decide to pursue your current career?
“I’ve been a Louisiana girl most of my life. I’m married with three beautiful children… After events in my life led me to retire early policing, I wanted to continue to help people. One night, while in the emergency department off duty, I was able to watch a man get his chest cracked open and his heart massaged. All the nurses in that room and the environment at that moment, I was hooked. Nursing was my next career.”
What have you learned about yourself from doing what you do?
“That I can do a lot more than I ever thought was possible.”
What inspires you, personally
and professionally?
“My God and my family.”
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments?
“Caring for a patient who was dying alone.”
What was your proudest moment
(career or otherwise)?
“My proudest moments are being a Baptist and the birth of my three children.”
What four words best describe you?
“Compassionate, strong, blunt, kind.”
If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
“I would tell my 20-year-old self to invest in Apple computers and Walmart stock.”
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.