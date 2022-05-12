The state of Tennessee faces a sobering statistic: Approximately 6.3 out of every 1,000 infants born in 2020 did not make it to their first birthday. This exceeds the national rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births.
Prematurity and infants who died in unsafe sleep environments were the leading causes of infant deaths, and work is happening in the Appalachian Highlands to help bring happy and healthy infants into the world.
Hospitals and health care workers in the Appalachian Highlands are making great strides in moving this metric by decreasing the number of early elective deliveries (induced or cesarean section births for non-medical reasons before 39 weeks’ gestation) and promoting safe sleep practices. While important health care guidelines exist to keep newborns safe in the hospital, the same guidelines can save lives when it’s time to go home.
Sleep-related deaths account for approximately 20% of all infant deaths per year. To decrease the baby’s risk of a sleep-related death, the Tennessee Department of Health recommends babies sleep alone, positioned on their back and in a crib. Parents should also ensure a baby’s sleep area is free of soft objects, toys, crib bumpers and loose bedding.
Breastfeeding is also a known protective factor against infant mortality and improves the overall health of the mother and baby.
Focusing on these factors during infancy can increase the number of babies celebrating their first birthdays. As mentioned earlier, hospitals across Tennessee are working to decrease the tragedy of infant deaths. They are being proactive about early intervention to promote safe sleep and safe infant care.
Here in Kingsport, the Barbara Humphreys Birthing Center at Indian Path Community Hospital has been recognized by the Tennessee Department of Health with the BEST for Babies statewide award, one of only 10 hospitals in the state to receive this honor.
These BEST criteria must be met by:
• Increasing breastfeeding by 5% or more from one year to the next
• Attaining an early elective delivery rate of 5% or less
• Achieving the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification
• Submitting monthly safe sleep audits on newborns/families and providing education to each family during their stay and upon discharge from the birthing center
Achieving these metrics at Indian Path was a coordinated effort between our labor and delivery nurses, physicians and leadership. Being recognized for their hard work lets patients know we have mother and infant safety top-of-mind when they walk through our doors. We’re honored to successfully deliver top-level care that ensures patients can address their health needs close to home.
National lawmakers also recognize how safe sleep practices can save lives. On May 4, 2022, the U.S. Senate voted to send the Safe Sleep for Babies Act to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign into law. This law would ban inclined sleepers and crib bumpers, which the Consumer Product Safety Commission says have been linked to more than 200 infant deaths.
In addition to the BEST for Babies statewide honor, seven Ballad Health hospitals hold Cribs for Kids certifications. This certification is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments.
Ballad Health is committed to promoting safe infant sleep practices and care in all hospitals and providing numerous resources to educate parents and caregivers on ways to adhere to best practices at home.
Read more about safe infant care and efforts to improve safe sleep in the Appalachian Highlands at https://www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/safe-sleep-babies.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. This column was provided by Lori Fellows of Ballad Health.