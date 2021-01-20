Healthy Kingsport began several years ago with a group of committed community members who saw the urgency associated with our community’s adverse health trends. The trends showed our community was moving in the wrong direction regarding obesity, physical activity and tobacco use. So, the group dedicated themselves to changing our community’s direction.
Healthy Kingsport evolved over the next few years into a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.
Our work is accomplished by the Collective Impact Model—a best practice for solving complex, pressing social issues. This model is designed around a backbone organization (Healthy Kingsport), which serves as the convener of many organizations working toward a common agenda with shared measurements, mutually reinforcing activities and continuous communication.
HealthFitness
HealthFitness employs more than 3,000 health professionals across all 50 states. Each day, they work directly with participants to educate, encourage and engage them in caring for their health, similar to Healthy Kingsport’s efforts. Today, HealthFitness has the privilege of serving 160 clients — many of them are employed at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport.
HealthFitness help clients
and their employees by:
• Building comprehensive programs that span wellness, fitness, recreation and injury prevention and treatment.
• Managing the program on the employer’s behalf, integrating all their wellness programs into one seamless experience.
• Engaging employees and meeting them where they need us most (onsite and online) helps them navigate their wellness journey.
“HealthFitness is proud to serve as a sponsor for Healthy Kingsport, which shares our mission of making people healthier where they work, play and live,” said program manager Jessica Shutter.
Today, Sullivan County ranks 32nd out of 95 Tennessee counties in the category of “Health Outcomes” with 24% of adults using tobacco and 38% of adults physically inactive.
These percentages reflect cultural norms that are higher than the national average and cause great concern for our families, friends and neighbors. While these pressing social problems cannot be solved in the near-term, much work is being done to positively impact these percentages and increase the health and well-being of those living in our community.
Thank You
Healthy Kingsport expresses great appreciation to HealthFitness for supporting the important efforts around health and wellness taking root in Greater Kingsport. The commitments made by this business are yielding positive results for our family members, friends, and neighbors. The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here.
Again, many thanks for working to create a community that actively embraces healthy living!
