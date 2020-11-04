No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee, but the eight-county region had 383 additional COVID-19 cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health's daily tally.
The region's total cases increased by only 380 net, from 15,360 to 15,740, because the state adjusted Hancock County's total from 129 on Tuesday to 126 on Wednesday. The total number reported daily includes both confirmed and probable cases.
The 383 new cases reported for the region Wednesday: 136 in Washington County (total 4,205 with 67 deaths); 88 in Sullivan County (total 4,330 with 58 deaths); 74 in Greene County (total 2,112 with 57 deaths); 35 in Carter County (1,833 total with 37 deaths); 30 in Hawkins County (1,354 total with 30 deaths); 11 in Johnson County (1,245 total with 10 deaths); and nine in Unicoi County (535 total with seven deaths). Hancock County has had three deaths.
Statewide, 24 additional deaths and 3,445 more cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,478 deaths (3,270 confirmed as COVID-19 and 208 probable) and 269,802 cases (254,058 confirmed as COVID-19 and 15,744 probable). Of the 269,802 total, 240,587 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 25,442 new test results statewide, compared to Tuesday, with a positive rate of 13.40%.
The 24 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 12 in the 71-80 group; five in the 81-plus group; five in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group.