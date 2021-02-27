The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday:
Statewide
• 16 new deaths and 1,374 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,393 deaths and 773,887 cases.
• 97% (748,739) of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: seven in the 71-80 group; six in the 81-plus group; two in the 61-70 group; and one in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 92 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 40 in Sullivan; 17 in Washington; 15 in Hawkins; eight in Carter; six in Greene; four in Johnson; two in Unicoi; and zero in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 316 in Sullivan; 190 in Washington; 154 in Hawkins; 88 in Carter; 85 in Greene; 51 in Unicoi; 32 in Johnson; and eight in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 5.93% of the 15,679 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 9.7% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.