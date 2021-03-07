The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday:
Statewide
• Four new deaths and 1,278 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,547 deaths and 783,484 cases.
• 97% of total cases (758,039) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: two in the 81-plus group; one in the 71-80 group; and one in the 61-70 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 60 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 28 in Sullivan; 16 in Washington; seven in Hawkins; six in Carter; two in Greene; and one in Unicoi. Zero new cases were reported in Johnson and Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 323 in Sullivan; 177 in Washington; 110 in Hawkins; 79 in Carter; 57 in Greene; 33 in Unicoi; 17 in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 6.13% of the 14,111 new test results reported statewide by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: As of Friday, 10.5% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.