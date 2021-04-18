On Monday, Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport, in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, was finalizing plans for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand. Its one-shot design made it ideal for distribution to at-risk community members who might have trouble returning for a second dose.
“When we found out from the state that we were able to get COVID vaccines, we knew that we were a really perfect place to do a mass vaccination clinic like this,” said Leigh Anne Hogue, clinic director.
Then, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement calling on states to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson product after a small number of people developed a rare but severe form of blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Shortly thereafter, the Tennessee Department of Health advised health care providers across the state not to use the vaccine, throwing a wrench into Providence’s plans just one day before the event was scheduled to take place.
Ballad to the rescue
Dr. Emily Flores, a clinic volunteer and associate professor of pharmacy practice at ETSU, said at first they didn’t know what to do. Fortunately for Providence and its at-risk patients, they found a partner willing to transfer some of its vaccine supply: Ballad Health, which gave the clinic 115 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“We had to think what our options were — what the network was in this area — and to me it’s another story of people coming together and taking an extra few minutes out of their day to say, ‘How can we make this work?’ and showing that we do care about this population and want to provide vaccine,” said Flores.
Hogue said they were really shocked Tuesday morning when the news broke, and that, while they were stressed, they had faith it would work out in the end.
“Even when we knew in that moment that we had vaccine in the building we couldn’t use, I think everybody stayed really positive and kept the faith that we would figure out some sort of alternative for our patients,” she said.