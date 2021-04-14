You may have heard health officials mention herd immunity as a possible way to contain the spread of COVID-19.
What is herd immunity?
Herd immunity occurs when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely. As a result, the entire community is protected, even those who are not themselves immune. Herd immunity, or community immunity, is when a large part of an area’s population is resistant to a specific disease. Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination, but it can also occur through natural infection. While not every single individual may be immune, the group as a whole has protection. This is because there are fewer high-risk people overall.
How can we achieve this?
Vaccines can build resistance. They make your body think a virus or bacteria has infected it. You don’t get sick, but your immune system still makes protective antibodies. The next time your body meets that bacteria or virus, it’s ready to fight it off. The critical thing to understand is that when somebody gets vaccinated, they protect themselves from infection and protect those around them. This is what stopped polio in the United States.
You can also develop resistance naturally. When your body is exposed to a virus or bacteria, it makes antibodies to fight off the infection. When you recover, your body keeps these antibodies. Your body will defend against another disease. This is what stopped the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil. Two years after the outbreak began, 63% of the population had had exposure to the virus. Researchers believe the community reached the right level for herd immunity.
What progress is being made in the U.S.?
With 29% of the population vaccinated, New Mexico is No. 1 in the nation in vaccinations. The data from Johns Hopkins University and the CDC show that New Mexico reached the herd immunity threshold on March 16, 2021. In Tennessee, only 18.2% of the population is vaccinated and has not gained herd immunity.
If we reach herd immunity, what happens?
As more and more people in a community become vaccinated, the virus will have a more challenging and more complex time spreading. Because COVID-19 is such a stealthy virus — it spreads quickly and silently — it won’t start to fade away until the vast majority of the people are immunized. Even if we don’t achieve complete herd immunity, vaccines may help us get to a place where COVID-19 is a significantly less-lethal threat. As we reach high vaccine coverage levels, especially in vulnerable populations, the hospitalization and mortality rates from COVID-19 will fall. If COVID-19 stops filling our hospitals and morgues, we may feel comfortable relaxing mitigation measures, even if the virus is still spreading at low levels.
The herd immunity concept is simple. To help create a safer, healthier, more equitable, and open society in the months ahead, immunity provides direct protection to the immunized individuals and indirect protection to the people around them. If enough people gain immunity, a virus will stop spreading, even though some people are still susceptible.