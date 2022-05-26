One of the most common questions I get asked is where I work and what I do. The easy answer is that I’m a physician with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SoFHA). The answer becomes more complicated when people ask me what kind of doctor I am. More times than not, people are puzzled when I tell them that I am a hospitalist. To solve that puzzle, I tell them a hospitalist is a doctor who specializes in taking care of patients who have been admitted to the hospital.
Some of the confusion over what a hospitalist does may be due to it being a relatively new specialized field of medicine. Hospital medicine was born sometime in the 1990s, and with it came a new specialist physician called a hospitalist. In fact, the term “hospitalist” was first used in a 1996 New England Journal of Medicine article, where it was defined as a “specialist in inpatient medicine … responsible for managing the care of the hospitalized patients in the same way that primary care physicians are responsible for managing the care of outpatients.”
What is the job of a hospitalist?
Simply put, a hospitalist is a physician dedicated 24/7 to the care of hospitalized patients. There are a variety of roles and some specialties within the hospitalist field, but we all work in concert with other health care professionals to provide high quality care to patients. We communicate and consult with other doctors, your nurses and other members of the health care team. We promote patient safety. We are your advocate for care during hospitalization.
Being admitted to the hospital can be very stressful. Hospitalists serve to enhance a hospital patient’s experience, in part by having firsthand knowledge of hospital policies and procedures. We help patients and their loved ones understand and navigate the hospital experience from admission — when it is most likely a hospitalist evaluating the patient and establishing a plan of care — all the way through to discharge. At SoFHA, we have a hospitalist division that “rounds on” patients while they are in the hospital, meaning SoFHA hospitalists see our patients daily. We do not replace a patient’s PCP, but rather partner with them to provide care while our patient is hospitalized and ensure critical information is shared for outpatient care after hospitalization.
Care in the hospital and in the community
Because SoFHA hospitalists are part of an integrated team, our patients get the best possible care both in the hospital and in the community. When transferring a patient from one level of care to another, such as from a hospital or skilled nursing facility to home, SoFHA utilizes our Transition of Care (TOC) Team. This team is made up of five registered nurses, using information from hospitalists to provide continuity of care following discharge. Patients with moderate to chronic conditions are often contacted by our TOC Team within 24 to 48 hours after discharge. The TOC Team asks targeted question based on the patient’s diagnosis, addresses acute concerns, reviews medications and schedules follow-up appointments with the PCP.
Benefiting patients and hospitals
The involvement of hospitalists is recognized as benefiting both patients and hospitals. The Society of Hospital Medicine states that having hospitalists involved in patient care can reduce the length of a hospital stay by 20%, while increasing hospital efficiency and improving patient outcomes. This is because hospitalists are trained to manage acute and chronic illnesses. Because of wide knowledge bases in a variety conditions, we can respond quickly to complications and address concerns as they arise while patients are in the hospital.
Hospitalists are new, but we are not quite as puzzling as the name. Hospitalists are an integral part of not only the health care system today, but also of individual patient care. For those reasons, hospitalists are a vital part of SoFHA and the hospital team.