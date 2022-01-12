New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 37 last week across Northeast Tennessee, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased 55.4% across the eight-county region over the Jan. 2-8 time period covered by the TDH's new once-a-week report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 6,950, compared to 3,850 reported in the region on Jan. 2.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 659 in Carter; 871 in Greene; 107 in Hancock; 665 in Hawkins; 129 in Johnson; 2,390 in Sullivan; 203 in Unicoi; and 1,926 in Washington.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period, totaling 4,453.
New cases by county: Carter, 410; Greene, 576; Hancock, 55; Hawkins, 412; Johnson, 69; Sullivan, 1,560; Unicoi, 119; and Washington, 1,252.
Thirteen of the 37 deaths reported from Jan. 2-8 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: four in Carter; six in Greene; two in Hancock; three in Hawkins; four in Johnson; two in Unicoi; and three in Washington.