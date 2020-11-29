Just over the state line in Weber City, Virginia, is an eye care center committed to meeting the needs of each and every patient. New to the team of doctors is Dr. Sydnee Snapp. Having grown up in the area, Dr. Snapp understands what it means to take care of the community that has supported her over the years. By giving back to those who helped raise her, Dr. Snapp has found her home at Weber City Eye Care.
Dr. Snapp always knew she wanted to be a medical professional. Her father and grandfather were both pharmacists, so Dr. Snapp followed their lead and decided to pursue a career in medicine.
“I was unsure of which career path I wanted to take until I met Dr. Amanda Dellinger and Dr. Eddie Abernathy,” Dr. Snapp said.
“Their commitment to the profession and desire to provide exemplary eye care to the community solidified my decision to pursue this career,” she explained.
“After working for them as an optometric technician for two years, I moved to Philadelphia, where I attended optometry school at Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Upon completion of my degree, I had always planned to return home to practice as an optometrist.”
Being an optometrist is rewarding as it helps patients in a variety of different ways. At Weber City Eye Care, they provide glasses and contact lens exams, pediatric eye exams, diabetic eye exams and treatment and management for ocular conditions such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.
The high standard of patient care at Weber City Eye Care is a testament to the prestigious education Dr. Snapp received in optometry school.
“During school I completed a total of five clinical rotations, each focusing on a different specialty, including pediatrics, contact lens, and ocular disease, to name a few,” Dr. Snapp explained. “Each practice was in a different location with varied patient populations, providing me with diverse training and experience.”
The world of optometry is very important and necessary in the maintenance of one’s health. Because of that and her desire to work within the medical field as her family before her, Dr. Snapp is driven and passionate when it comes to taking care of each patient that walks through the door and into the exam room.
Weber City Eye Care isn’t the only place you can see Dr. Snapp. In addition to being at the Weber City location on Mondays and Wednesdays, she can also be found at Rogersville Vision Clinic in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Dr. Snapp is currently accepting new patients at both locations. To make an appointment, call (276) 386-3891 or (423) 272-2020.