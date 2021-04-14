SURGOINSVILLE — It wasn’t a very hard decision Monday for the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to join Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong’s opioid lawsuit.
Based on a ruling handed down last week in Sullivan County Chancery Court, Armstrong said the lawsuit is essentially won already, and all that’s left to determine is how much money the jury will award to the plaintiffs.
Also still to be determined is how many Hawkins County municipalities will be joining the lawsuit and become one of those plaintiffs.
Armstrong told the Times News on Tuesday he presented opioid lawsuit information to every Hawkins County municipality, including Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville and Bulls Gap, but so far only Surgoinsville has responded.
Babies harmed by mom’s opioid use may sue for damages
In February, a Hawkins County Commission resolution joining Armstrong’s lawsuit was defeated by a vote of 9-9 with three abstentions. A total of 11 votes was needed for the Armstrong resolution to pass.
Some commissioners who voted against joining the lawsuit stated that they weren’t necessarily opposed, but they didn’t feel they had enough information to make an educated decision.
On April 5, Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody ruled that city and county governments have until May 5 to join the lawsuit.
Although the only city that responded was Surgoinsville, Armstrong said he is scheduled to appear before the county commission at its April 26 meeting to ask the county once again to join his lawsuit.
The suit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings on behalf of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys General Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
A subsequent Supreme Court ruling stated that attorney generals cannot be the plaintiff in the lawsuit. As a result, Armstrong has been seeking participation in the lawsuit by the city and county governments within the four counties he serves to join his lawsuit.
“He’s already found them liable”
Armstrong attended Monday’s Surgoinsville BMA meeting with lawsuit co-counsel Tricia Herzfeld from Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings.
“We’re here tonight to ask you to substitute in as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, and I become counsel with the Branstetter law firm,” Armstrong told the board. “The position we’re in tonight is better than the position I was in (as the original plaintiff). On April 5, Judge Moody entered an order allowing you to substitute in. Instead of Endo Pharmaceuticals trying to dismiss the lawsuit, Judge Moody denied that and gave the municipalities and the counties 30 days to get in the lawsuit if they wanted to.”
Armstrong added, “Within 24 hours after issuing that ruling, he issued a devastating ruling to Endo, where he’s already found them liable. So we’ve already won the case. It’s just a matter of damage calculation.”
“We can get you some money to help with this crisis”
Herzfeld told the board the crux of the case against Endo was an intentional decision to target Tennessee with the strong opioid Opana. Although Tennessee has 2.8% of the population of the U.S., Herzfeld said Tennessee had 75% of the nation’s Opana overdose deaths.
“It was not an accident that these drugs ended up here, killing neighbors, friends, sons, daughters, parents — and that we have an entire generation of babies who have been born dependent on these drugs,” Herzfeld told the BMA. “We would like you to substitute in so we can get you some money to help with this crisis.”
The BMA voted 4-0 in favor of joining the lawsuit.
City Attorney Joe May noted that Surgoinsville isn’t out anything by joining this lawsuit. It can only collect if there is a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, and the law firm’s 25% fee comes out of those proceeds.
Armstrong noted that the case goes back to Sullivan County Chancery Court on July 26.