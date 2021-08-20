KINGSPORT — City and county officials gathered along with past and present Sullivan County Emergency Medical Service members to cut ribbons officially marking completion of the new EMS Station 8, named in honor of Junior Godsey.
Godsey died in the line of duty more than 20 years ago while rescuing Carter County residents from rising floodwaters.
The station named in his honor is on Gibson Mill Road near Stone Drive, a location chosen based on call volumes from areas of the county. Its opening will mean quicker response times, and that will save lives, several officials who spoke at the ceremony said.
Construction is complete and the station would be ready to open and run calls, but there’s one holdup. Century Link continues to work to get phone service to the building, which has been under construction since last year.
Members of Godsey’s family were on hand to help cut the ribbon and to unveil the plaque honoring Godsey and naming the station in his honor.
County Commissioner Mark Vance, who worked with Godsey, gave an emotional — but at times humorous — tribute to him.
“This is a wonderful day for us and our community,” Sullivan County EMS Chief Jim Perry said. “This is a day, in my 31 years with EMS, that I thought I would never see.”
Perry expressed gratitude to County Mayor Richard Venable, the Sullivan County Commission, the Kingsport BMA (the city donated the land), and all the other county officials and employees who helped take the station from plans to reality.
“EMS wouldn’t be what it is without our past and our current employees,” Perry said. “We’re on the cutting edge here in Sullivan County, not just in the region, but across the state and nationally in certain areas. We are very excited for this future and for what this station is going to do.”
State Rep. John Crawford described the new station as “the jewel that we envisioned years ago.”
“This is what happens when you get everybody working together. This isn’t just a building,” Crawford said. “This will save lives.”
Crawford then presented a $75,000 check from the state to be used for classes in the training center connected to the new station. Crawford said the training center will benefit the whole region.
“This is a day of sheer joy,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “It’s just a wonderful day.”
Both Shull and Venable said many people contributed to getting the station built and deserve thanks and recognition, but they noted that Vance and County Commissioner Hunter Locke led the way on the plan to improve the county’s EMS facilities.
In 2019, the Sullivan County Commission approved going forward with a major upgrade to its emergency medical service and OK’d borrowing $3.9 million to pay for building three new Sullivan County EMS stations and remodeling a fourth building.
The goal: reduce response times. The project also will improve operational efficiency. EMS Director Gary Mayes also has said it will be a valuable tool for employee recruitment and retention.
The reason it will take three stations to replace two is based on a strategy developed by mapping all 911 calls answered by the agency and comparing that information with which current stations answered them.
Sullivan County EMS runs approximately 29,000 emergency and convalescent calls per year.
That’s the total for the agency’s current six stations: Hickory Tree; Bluff City/Piney Flats; Blountville; Indian Path; Wilcox Drive (near that road’s intersection with Industry Drive); and Colonial Heights. The Wilcox Drive location is Station No. 4 — and it was running approximately 11,000 of those 29,000 total calls answered by the agency each year because it covers such a wide, densely populated area.