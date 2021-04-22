SURGOINSVILLE — Funding shortages are always an issue for rural Hawkins County volunteer fire departments, which is why a gift Tuesday of nearly $8,000 worth of used 5-inch hose was greatly appreciated by the Stanley Valley VFD.
That hose, along with a variety of other fire and rescue equipment, was donated by the Maryland-based America’s First Responders Foundation (AFRF), an organization that helps first responders and communities prepare for emergencies.
The AFRF has donated surplus fire equipment to volunteer fire departments in Hawkins and Hancock counties several times over the past 12 years.
This past week the AFRF donated hundreds of feet of 5-inch diameter fire hose, nozzles, hose clamps, protective clothing, and medical equipment to the nonprofit Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association (HCVFA), which distributed the items to local agencies, including the hose donated to the SVVFD.
Goshen Valley VFD received tools, a Kendrick extraction device, an Elkhart 300-1,000 gallon per minute nozzle, and a stair stretcher.
Hawkins County EMS received seven portable impact suction units, and miscellaneous equipment went to the Seymour and Treadwell VFDs in Hancock County.
The HCVFA also received a Champion generator and will be responding to emergencies as needed with that generator for use in refilling firefighters’ air tanks and/or other portable electricity needs such as powering lights.
HCVFA President Bill Killen noted that the equipment distributed Tuesday was surplus and not needed by some larger agencies in Maryland, but it is a godsend to the departments in rural Hawkins and Hancock counties.
SVVFD Assistant Chief Chris Vaughan, as well as members Paul Seal and Gavin Gilliam, picked up their department’s donation of 5-inch hose Tuesday afternoon at the Surgoinsville home of HCVFA treasurer Don Hyatt, who is a retired Atlanta fire chief.
The 5-inch hose will replace the 2.5-inch hose currently on the SVVFD backup fire truck. The larger hose enables more water to flow more swiftly to put out fires.
“We have a really nice engine, but we didn’t have anything to use as a backup, so fortunately we got with the Treadway fire department and purchased this (backup fire truck) from them,” Vaughan said. “It’s not the best by any means, it’s not the newest, but it will get the job done in the event our new one goes down. … This (backup truck) is the only one that doesn’t have 5-inch hose and accessories, and we’ll be able to use it just like our main engine.”
Such contributions are huge for small departments like the SVVFD. The donated hose would have cost nearly $8,000.
Vaughan added, “The (backup) truck is older than I am, and keeping that running is where the money goes. We get a small amount of money from the county, and a bare minimum amount to stay alive.”