MOUNT CARMEL — So far this year Mount Carmel police have destroyed at least eight raccoons in the Hammond Estates neighborhood and one other off Dover Avenue that were exhibiting symptoms of being infected with distemper.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times News on Wednesday that on one of those occasions the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded and confirmed that the raccoon in question showed symptoms of distemper.
One Hammond Estates resident contacted the Times News on Wednesday and expressed concern that the destroyed raccoons weren’t being tested to determine if they have distemper or rabies.
Lunsford said city policy dictates that testing takes place only when a human is bitten.
“We’ve been trying to take care of it ourselves”
Throughout this increase in infected raccoon sightings, Lunsford has maintained constant contact with TWRA to determine the correct course of action.
A raccoon is considered a nuisance animal in the state of Tennessee, which means it is the property owner’s responsibility to deal with that animal, Lunsford said.
“If the property owner believes the animal is sick or injured and has to be put down, they’re supposed to do it,” Lunsford added. “Where that creates a problem is if you live in a municipality such as Mount Carmel where there’s an ordinance against shooting guns. Under that circumstance, the TWRA tells you to hire a company to come and take care of that for you.”
Lunsford added, “I don’t want our residents to have to hire a company and pay all that money, so we’ve been trying to take care of it ourselves as carefully as possible.”
In those situations, the MCPD officer locates the raccoon and observes it for a while to confirm it is sick before destroying the animal. Lunsford noted that infected raccoons exhibit a distinctive behavior.
“The best way to describe distemper is you’ll find them laying out in the open, sleeping in the open, and acting strange,” Lunsford said. “It looks like they’re chasing imaginary butterflies, reaching and grabbing at things that aren’t there. From what I understand, it is a very terrible way for them to die. We’re doing them a service to end their suffering from this disease.”
Lunsford added, “We watch them. They look like they’re on drugs. You can tell by looking at them they’re not all there. They’re walking in circles. Their brain isn’t working correctly. If you ever seen one, you would know it immediately.”
Infected raccoons may be observed wandering aimlessly
According to the TWRA, distemper is a condition caused by a virus related to rubeola, or red measles, and carnivores including gray foxes, raccoons, coyotes, skunks, weasels and unvaccinated domestic dogs can contract the disease.
However, it occurs most often in raccoons, tending to show up about every five to seven years, mainly in the spring and summer.
Symptoms include distress, coughing, sneezing, diarrhea, discharge from eyes and/or nostrils, eyelids that are crusted over and stuck together, and hardened footpads.
An infected raccoon may be observed wandering aimlessly in the daylight, and may stumble often, and/or exhibit convulsions, tremors and chewing fits.
“We’ve not seen any signs of rabies,” Lunsford said. “With rabies, they’re aggressive, they come after you, foam from the mouth, everything you hear about.”
TWRA tips for dealing With distemper
• Keep pets and children away from sick raccoons. As distemper progresses, the animal may appear calm, but may become aggressive if approached.
• Feed pets indoors.
• Those who feed their pets outdoors should take special care to remove any leftover food. It can attract infected animals not completely debilitated by the disease.
• Pet owners must get their pets vaccinated.
• Make sure garbage cans are secure and cannot be knocked over or their lids removed.
• If you have a compost pile with food scraps, make sure the pile is securely covered in bins that raccoons can not access.
• Sick raccoons may pass through your yard and move on. If a raccoon dies in your yard, bury it deep enough to discourage pets from digging it up or double bag and dispose of the animal in the trash. Do not touch the animal, and wear rubber gloves when disposing of the animal.
• Never attempt to capture or aid any sick wildlife. Once an animal is symptomatic, no treatment is available, and the disease must run its course.
• Don’t feed raccoons. Feeding wild animals may lead to large concentrations of animals around food, therefore increasing the spread of the disease.
TWRA Rabies prevention tips
• Respect and observe wild animals from a distance.
• Do not feed wild animals.
• Do not approach or handle wild animals.
• Secure food and garbage; do not allow wild animals access to them.
• Place trash out for pickup on the same day it will be picked up.
• Seal openings in attics, basements, porches, sheds and barns.
• Cap chimneys with screens.
• Vaccinate all pets.