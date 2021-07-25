CHURCH HILL — The EMT classes John Murnane took while attending Cherokee High School helped pave the way for his 29-year career at the Kingsport Fire Department.
Now he’s hoping to have the same impact on Volunteer High School students as the school’s new fire management services (FMS) instructor.
On Saturday morning, the Church Hill Food City hosted a meet-and-greet with Murnane so parents and students could learn more about the new program.
The Rogersville Food City hosted a similar event July 17 for Cherokee’s new FMS instructor, Doug Wood.
“That’s what got me started in this profession”
Back in Murnane’s day, Cherokee allowed him to attend EMT classes two days a week in Kingsport at Holston Valley Medical Center. He said that exposure to rescue services had a major impact on his life.
“That’s what got me started in this profession,” Murnane told the Times News Saturday. “They let me go to class, and by the time I got out of high school I had my EMT (certification). I went on and got my paramedic, and eventually I got into the fire department side of it.”
Now he’s hoping to give the next generation that same exposure. The big difference is that the FMS classes will take place on campus as part of the Career Technical Education (CTE) program.
Although fire and rescue is a viable career option, Hawkins County also has several volunteer fire departments as well as two volunteer rescue squads that are always in need of additional members.
Murnane said his students will be doing a lot of fire training, but they’ll also be learning about HAZMAT and EMS — the whole scope of emergency services.
“I think some of these kids will probably come out and go into the fire service,” Murnane said. “There are paid departments around here where they can do it. But the majority of kids are going to do something different. Being exposed to the fire service, hopefully they’ll volunteer in their local communities.”
Murnane added, “That’s what we’re trying to do, is expose them to it and get them some training. By the time they turn 18, they can test for the state Firefighter 1 and get their certifications and go to work if they want to.”
“To serve your community, that’s a good reward”
Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Josh Eaton was among several first responders who attended Murnane’s meet-and-greet.
Eaton said recruitment of new fire and rescue volunteers is not getting any easier. Most potential volunteers are also working full time and raising a family, and the time commitment for a volunteer is huge.
Eaton said he hopes Hawkins County’s new FMS program sparks an interest in students to volunteer at their local fire/rescue agency.
“It’s dying,” Eaton said. “They’re losing volunteers every day, and we don’t really have anybody wanting to come out and do it anymore. It’s a lot harder to do it on the volunteer side because you’re on your own dime. You aren’t getting paid to do it.”
Eaton added, “It’s a lot of work for no financial reward. Being able to serve your community, that’s a good reward. Knowing you helped somebody in the community.”
Hawkins County’s high school FMS programs at Volunteer and Cherokee will be two semesters: a Level 1 class, and a Level 2 class. On Saturday, Murnane had the textbook with him, which is about as thick as a New York City phonebook.
“Essentials of Firefighting” is also the textbook used by professional firefighters prepping to take their Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 state certification tests.
When students complete both semesters, they should be prepared to take the state practical and written tests.
“Hopefully we’ll have them up to that point where they can do it,” Murnane said. “That’s the goal. There’s going to be hands-on training, and we hope to have a really good program.”