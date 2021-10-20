KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools’ mask mandate expired on Tuesday night after school board President Jim Welch’s motion to extend it died for lack of a second.
“I have no qualms about extending the mandate to Nov. 16,” Welch said.
However, the decision comes after a sharp decline in COVID-19 positives among students and adults in Kingsport City Schools. No one made public comments for or against the mask mandate, unlike past meetings when the issue was up for a vote.
“It just seems like the numbers (of positive COVID-19 cases in the school system) have dropped so significantly,” Board of Education member Melissa Woods said, adding that the system can reimplement a mandate if the numbers spike again.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse recommended an extension for more time to see if positive cases would grow after a drop during the just-ended weeklong fall break. Students returned Monday.
“It would be my recommendation to the board that we extend that to the next board meeting,” Moorhouse said, recalling that COVID-19 cases began increasing markedly about this time last year.
The lack of a second ended a mandate that really wasn’t a mandate since students, staff and visitors could opt out of it. Of students, about one in four were opted out.
The system went beyond Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order to extend the opt-out required by that order to include adults and visitors as well as students.
“The motion dies for lack of a second. The mask mandate has ended,” Welch said of his motion to extend the mandate until the Nov. 16 board meeting.
Assistant Superinten- dent of Administration Andy True said that the number of positive cases among students and staff dropped from 577 in August to 297 in September and 60 so far in October. True said the administration is “cautiously optimistic” numbers will continue at lower levels.
“People can still wear a mask if they want to,” BOE Vice President Julie Byers said. “Once that 3 o’clock bell rings, masks are not being worn and numbers are down.” In addition, she said college football games and other large gatherings are taking place with little mask use and numbers are still down.
Of students who opted out of the mandate, which required a form filled out by a parent or guardian, True reported the average systemwide was 26.3%, with a high of 38.5% at Dobyns-Bennett High School and lows of 13.4% at Roosevelt Elementary and 13.5% at both Jackson and Lincoln elementaries.
Robinson Middle had a 30.9% opt-out rate, compared to Sevier Middle with 17.1%, True reported.
BOARD MOVES 2022 FALL BREAK
In other action, the school board voted voted 3-2 to move the 2022 fall break from the week of Oct. 10 to the week of Oct. 3 so fall break would be the same week Dobyns-Bennett won’t have a football game, called a bye week.
Woods, Brandon Fletcher and Byers voted for the switch, while Welch and Golden voted no.
Woods said D-B would stand to lose a substantial chunk of an estimated $21,000 in ticket sales and $16,000 in concessions. The board last year declined a similar request made after fall break already was set, which occurred before the setting of the two-year high school football schedules.
“Dobyns-Bennett is not the only school in our system,” Welch said, adding that he thought the vote was a bad precedent although D-B has about a third of the system’s total students. He also said the system should consistently have spring break around Easter and fall break the second week of October, with football off weeks scheduled accordingly if possible.
Golden said he fears the week-earlier fall break will make it hard for students to get in make-up work and teachers to get report cards since the end of the nine-week grading period is the Friday before Oct. 3.
The calendar as a whole, approved 5-0, includes a start date for students of Monday, Aug. 1, the Oct. 3-7 fall break, a Nov. 23-25 Thanksgiving break, a Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30 Christmas break with a half day Dec. 16 and students not returning until Tuesday Jan. 4. Martin Luther King Day off is Jan. 16, spring break April 3-7 and the last day for students a half day May 18.