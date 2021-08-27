KINGSPORT — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, Kingsport City Schools will have a systemwide mask mandate during the school day designed to help in the fight against COVID-19's delta variant.
However, students younger than 18 can be opted out by parents or guardians, per a gubernatorial executive order.
In addition, faculty, staff and visitors can opt themselves out. This is based on a vote by the five-member school board at a called meeting on Friday afternoon.
Details, including the protocols and opt-out forms for students, went live on the KCS website Friday evening. The governor's opt-out covers grades pre-kindergarten to 12, while the executive order only covers K-12.
Students in classes such as band and wellness (physical education) also would be exempt.
The new protocols amend ones that recommended but did not mandate masks at the start of the school year, and the protocols were recently updated in other areas before this third round of changes.
"Just because you opt out doesn't mean you're not going to wear it," Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said, a sentiment shared by board member Todd Golden and others at the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the student opt-out includes school buses, which is a change from the way the school system started out the year because of a federal mandate for mass transit masking — including buses, planes, trains and subways.
Although the board split two ways among three votes on protocols, member Melissa Woods, who requested the called meeting and mask mandate vote, said the board had to do something.
"My desire is to keep our kids in school if at all possible," Woods said, adding that she doesn't want to see KCS close for a week like Washington County Schools is doing starting Monday.
"We have tried not having masks," said Woods, who added that her daughter away at college has COVID-19. "We have tried without masks, and our numbers are just going crazy."
The Washington County system is using banked "snow" days until classes reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Tennessee is not allowing districtwide virtual learning unless the governor declares an education emergency.
The school board previously gave Moorhouse the authority to shut down individual classes, grade levels or even schools, but a systemwide shutdown or other systemwide response to the virus would require a board vote.
WHAT WERE THE VOTES?
On a motion by Brandon Fletcher to allow teachers and staff to opt out of masks, the vote was 3-2 with Golden, Fletcher and Vice President Julie Byers voting yes and President Jim Welch and Woods voting no.
On a motion by Golden to allow adult visitors to opt out, the vote was also 3-2 and broke down the same as the first motion.
On a motion on the health and safety protocols changes overall, the vote was 4-1, with all but Byers voting yes.
Byers said she feared making teachers the mask police, but Moorhouse said the system did that during the countywide mask mandate last school year and could handle it like the dress code is enforced.
"We don't really enforce the dress code," said Byers, who attended remotely.
Moorhouse responded, "I would not agree with that."
WHAT DID OTHER BOARD MEMBERS SAY?
"With unchanged community behavior, this virus is going to continue," Fletcher said, adding that he believes the delta variant is an epidemic, not a pandemic as earlier variants. "We have to quit blaming the schools for the spread of the virus."
Welch said he didn't believe the board could circumvent Gov. Bill Lee's executive order requiring that parents and guardians have the right to opt out of a school system's mask mandate.
"I wear a mask out of the stewardship of my faith," Welch said, adding that he believes 80% masking in the school system will help slow the spread of the Delta variant.
"Vaccination is the way out of this," Golden said. "There's two options: Either vaccinate or you get it." Those who are vaccinated can still become infected, but getting the virus without a vaccine is a "roll of the dice," he said.
WHAT DID SPEAKERS SAY PRO AND CON?
Bond Porter, Kristi Bishop and Garrett Payne spoke against a mask mandate. Speakers were limited to three minutes.
Porter said his children might wear a mask but he and they don't want to be forced.
Bishop said no mask mandate is done for flu, that masks are 90% ineffective in stopping COVID droplets, and that masks hurt mental heath and breathing.
"These mandates are based on emotions, not fact."
She said hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing and staying at home are much more effective.
"It's only going to work if we all wear a mask," said Payne, a 2020 Dobyns-Bennett High graduate and a certified nursing assistant who is attending East Tennessee State University. "Either way, you're going to be the bad guy," he told the board.
On the other side, Carlista Barttels, Natalie Guillen-Hamer, Ann Livingood, Macie Anderson, Wanda Kerns, Laura Davis and Juanita Mitchel spoke in favor. Two others who wanted to speak in favor were not allowed because that side's 20 minutes of designated time expired.
Anderson, a nurse practitioner, said she resigned recently as a KCS nurse because of the lack of a mask mandate, adding that the mandate has become political but should be strictly medical. "We don't look to social pressure for curriculum, so we shouldn't look at it for health," Anderson said.
Davis said her 10-year-old daughter has health issues that make COVID more dangerous for her. "It's so important everybody wears a mask," Davis said. "You spread COVID days before you have symptoms."
D-B art teacher Juanita Mitchell said the majority of teachers support a mask mandate, especially at the elementary levels but also in high school.
Mitchell said a recently retired teacher friend, 57, has a bad case of COVID, while Mitchell's daughter, 26, has a mild case and her son, 28, has a rougher case. All had been vaccinated, she said.
Natalie, a fifth-grader at Jefferson Elementary who was the subject of a Friday newspaper article, got COVID but has recovered. She said she supports mask use to minimize the spread of a virus she said hit her hard. She said she has recovered but still doesn't have as much energy as she did before the virus.