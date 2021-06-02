By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge Todd Ross is asking for an additional $3,000 in the 2021-22 county budget to insure and maintain an activity van for his Recovery Court program.
But he hasn’t given up on his dream to open a Recovery Court halfway house, which Ross hopes might get a jump-start with some of the county’s federal stimulus funding.
Ross told the county commission’s Budget Committee last week that his Recovery Court recently received a donation of a 12-passenger van from a man who had moved in from out of state.
The van hasn’t been used, however, because Ross needed guidance on how to register and insure the vehicle, as well as a line item to cover maintenance and insurance costs.
Half of his $3,000 request would cover insurance, and half would cover fuel and maintenance.
”That’s a big part of these type programs”
Once the van is insured and ready for the road, Ross said he would like to use it two or three times per month to take Recovery Court clients on excursions. Program Director Amy Cinnamon would be the driver.
“We’d like to plan some more outings, go hiking and things like that, and it’s just hard because a lot of them don’t have driver’s licenses,” Ross told the Budget Committee.
“That’s a big part of these type programs, is teaching them that there are other things they can do for fun. They can have hobbies and enjoy things. We’d really like to increase that area as far as hiking or kayaking.”
Ross said Recovery Court has 12-18 clients at any given time. Commissioners were interested to know the program’s success rate.
“To my knowledge, all of my graduates, we’ve only had five or less who came back in court for anything,” Ross said. “One or two of them may have been just for driving without a license. Nothing major. The ones who have been successful in this program have gone on to do well.”
Aside from Recovery Court, Ross works with the Community Justice program through Frontier Health, which has workers inside the courthouse every day.
“Community Justice probably has 75 open files right now of people who are in rehabs or outpatients,” Ross said. “People I’m giving an opportunity to receive treatment instead of serving their jail time. That’s 75 people who if they weren’t in treatment would be in our jail, and we’d be paying for it. Instead we’re sending them to these treatment centers at no cost to us.”
Ross said several Hawkins County residents who went to treatment stayed 12-18 months, and they are now actually working for those treatment centers running houses.
Family members from one of those success stories used to send messages to Ross begging him not to let her out of jail out of fear she was going to die from a drug overdose.
“She’s done amazingly well, and she’s now helping other people from our county,” Ross said. “The program is starting to show some real benefits and rewards.”
”My concern has always been how to keep it going”
There’s still no support in Hawkins County to help people when they return from rehab. Ross has been saving funds that are deposited into a budget line item from Sessions Court fines. His goal is to use those funds to open a halfway house in Hawkins County to help keep addicts off drugs and on the right track when they return home.
Ross said he plans to request some of the $11.1 million in federal stimulus funding Hawkins County is receiving.
“I think we’ve got money there to make that initial purchase,” Ross said. “My concern has always been how to keep it going. Feed them, pay the light bill, security, do we have staff or not. Transportation.”
Ross added, “A lot of those places, the way they work, they come in, they give them jobs, and they pay rent — $160 a month. They all go shopping and share the same groceries. And that’s how they maintain themselves.”
Ross said most of the existing halfway houses for recovering addicts in East Tennessee have companies that work with them so that they know as soon as they get there they have a job waiting for them.
Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell told Ross that the county commission’s Ad Hoc Committee, which will make recommendations on how to spend the $11.1 million, meets again at 6 p.m. June 10 at the Hawkins County Courthouse.