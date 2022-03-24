KINGSPORT — More than 60 school system counselors, social workers and administrators from across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee gave input to Frontier Health on needed mental health services improvements Wednesday afternoon.
The suggestions, to be compiled along with suggestions from those who could not attend, included quicker access to mental health services and more in-school offerings.
The first-ever Regional School Mental Health Summit, held at the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center, sought input from participants and gave thumbnail information about services offered by Frontier Health.
The purpose of the summit was to connect with fellow community members, gain feedback on mental health service needs and to educate on services provided by Frontier Health, said Tim Perry, senior vice president of children’s services for Frontier Health.
Frontier Health President and CEO Kristie Hammonds said representatives of 13 out of 15 school districts in Frontier Health’s service area attended, saying the different systems and schools were diverse but also had common needs.
Frontier Health provides limited student, faculty and staff mental health services in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton in Southwest Virginia. It has more offerings for the Northeast Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington and the city systems of Bristol, Greeneville, Kingsport, Johnson City and Elizabethton.
“Over the past two years of this pandemic, perhaps no other group has been challenged more with the growing mental health needs of our children than our school systems,” Perry said.
“A child’s behavioral health problems do not remain outside the walls of the school building but rather these issues drastically affect their education, socialization, physical health and development,” Perry said. “It has become even more imperative that we work collaboratively together as we each have valuable roles to address these growing mental health needs of our children. Collectively, we are better equipped to help meet the needs of the children and families in our communities and that is the purpose in having this Regional School Mental Health Summit.”
Kaylee Murphy, director of school-based services for Frontier Health — and others who led break-out sessions of mixed groups of attendees, said mental health therapy provided during the school day works well.
As for needs, almost all of the groups said more therapists and behavioral specialists are needed, with some systems having one for 500 students.
Another group said staff and faculty are not getting needed mental health services and that they, like students, have suffered mental health problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are still a lot of needs in our school systems,” Murphy said.
The needs listed by the various groups in the breakout sessions will be condensed and sent out to participants in a week or two, she said.
Other issues the groups discussed include suicide and suicide attempts, anxiety among high schools, problems with anger management, social and emotional immaturity, and a lack of basic social skills caused by the lack of in-person schooling during the pandemic.
Truancy rates and less family engagement were other issues brought up by the groups.
“Unless we know what the issues are, we can’t address them,” Murphy said.
