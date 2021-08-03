KINGSPORT — Kingsport students returned to school Monday to start the 2021-22 school year without mandatory masks, except on school buses.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said it was simply too early to give any idea of enrollment for the school year, especially given the staggered, half-day starts for kindergarten and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted in-person learning for 2019-20 and 2020-21.
The school system has had more than 7,700 students in recent years, although the long-term impact of the virtual school held during the pandemic is not clear yet.
“I’m not going to really have any reliable numbers to be able to report today,” True said Monday afternoon. “Any numbers I would give you would be ones that I am not at all confident in. We just don’t have everyone back yet. My concern would be to give you what I know to be incomplete numbers.”
On July 27-28, the school system sent out its protocols for opening the school year. The protocols include recommending — but not requiring — that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated wear face masks.
The protocols were sent out after Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse presented them to the Board of Education.
Vaccines are not approved for children younger than 12 and are not expected to be until the fall.
Moorhouse said the school system plan was to reopen as normal as possible but strongly encourage everyone eligible to get a vaccine, especially given the variants that spread more easily than the original virus.
The protocol change means that outside playgrounds and indoor gyms and classrooms had students who were not wearing masks, and parents and visitors are allowed to enter schools without wearing masks.
At Roosevelt Elementary School, students were in classroom academics, related arts and recess Monday afternoon. At least one student could be seen in the afternoon wearing a mask while in the school.
FIRST DAY STORY TIME
In Alison Sigmon’s fourth-grade class at Roosevelt, students followed along as she read aloud a story about someone worried about the first day at a new school.
The story took a twist when it revealed the main character worrying about the first day was a new teacher, not a new student.
Sigmon, herself a teacher new to Roosevelt, although she taught there during summer school, told the class that even veteran teachers told her they still get nervous on the first day of school.
FIRST-DAY PHOTOS
“Today was an exciting day,” True said. “There was such an atmosphere of excitement as students and adults were back together again in the classroom. There were certainly a few of the usual hiccups that occur on the first day of school, but students, educators, and families did a great job coming together to make it a great day.”
Parents on Monday continued the tradition of taking photos of their students on the first day of the school year, filling their Facebook feeds and the KCS Facebook page with photos.
