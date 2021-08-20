KINGSPORT — Dr. Bill D. Hudson received a surprise honor Friday when he attended a ribbon- cutting ceremony for the new Sullivan County EMS Junior Godsey Station 8.
After the ambulance bay and crews quarters portion of the building was dedicated, the crowd was asked to move to another entrance to the new station.
There, as Hudson and his family — including grandson Hudson Street wearing a baby scrub suit — looked on, County Commissioner Hunter Locke unveiled a sign over the main entrance: The Dr. Bill D. Hudson Training Center.
Dr. Hudson was an emergency room physician at Holston Valley for more than 30 years and previously served as medical director of Sullivan County EMS.
He is credited with modernizing the county emergency medical service from a basic to an advanced life support (ALS) provider and with starting the area’s first paramedic program at Northeast State in 1987. Prior to that, the closest paramedic training was in Knoxville.
Prior to the ribbon- cutting for Station 8, named in honor of Junior Godsey, Sullivan County EMS Chief Jim Perry thanked Dr. Hudson for his contributions for more than three decades.
“Dr. Hudson helped form this department into what it is and he always kept us on the cutting edge,” Perry said. “We wouldn’t be what we are without him.”
“He put EMS where it is today,” Locke said after the event. “He was a frontrunner as an ER doctor who believed in EMS. That is exactly why we have protocols and are an ALS county today.”
County Commissioner Mark Vance said when he was training years ago, which required shadowing an ER doctor, he always wanted to do that when he knew Hudson was working.
“Dr. Hudson came to work at the Holston Valley emergency room in the late 1970s,” Vance said. “And he became very involved in EMS. He set up the first program where we could start IVs. He was instrumental in getting the first paramedic program at Northeast State. More than anyone else, he established the protocols that allowed our EMS workers to begin being able to administer certain medications. He took us from being able to provide a Band-Aid level of service as basic emergency responders to being able to provide advanced life support service to our citizens. He transformed Sullivan County EMS.”
Vance said he also learned a lot from Dr. Hudson’s attitude toward service to others.
“He is a super man,” Vance said. “He’s more than a physician. He’s very down to earth and he always told me, ‘Everyone has a story,’ which I understood to mean you need to look at the person you’re treating and think about their life and what it’s been like. He taught me so much about bedside manner and how to treat patients.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the positive impact of Dr. Hudson’s training and working with EMS workers over the decades can’t be overstated.
“He is truly a Sullivan County treasure,” Venable said.
Sullivan County EMS Director Gary Mayes said Dr. Hudson is and always has been devoted to excellence.
“He always made sure that EMTs and paramedics received the best training,” Mayes said. “Dr. Hudson was fully committed to high-quality patient care.”