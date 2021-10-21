Eighty-two days after Cole Begley was first hospitalized with COVID-19, he left Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

His journey was through the same hallway his twin brother Connor was wheeled through a month earlier, with many of the same health care workers who cheered for his brother’s discharge lining the hallways to cheer for his.

Teenage COVID patient's discharge 'a very big win'

“This is nothing short of a miracle that he is being able to leave this hospital and go to a rehab hospital,” said Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter. “The staff are so excited because it’s been a very, very emotional journey for the doctors, for the nurses and certainly for this family.”

Begley, 17, has been hospitalized since July 30. His twin brother was discharged on Sept. 13; both brothers left for the same rehabilitation facility.

Before being lifted into the back on an ambulance, Begley had a chance to meet a new member of his family for the first time as a new uncle — a touching moment for all who were gathered to send him off.

