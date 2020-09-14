Washington County’s COVID-19 cases topped 2,000 for the first time Monday, thanks to 43 new cases, according to a daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Those 43 cases brought the county’s total to 2,007.
Washington County also had one new COVID-19 death reported Monday, bringing its pandemic total to 25.
Washington County remains the Northeast Tennessee county with the highest number of cases, and it had the largest increase in new cases in the eight-county region Monday. Sullivan County continues to be the Northeast Tennessee county with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths (31).
From the state report:
• New/total cases statewide: 2,450/174,274.
• New/total cases Northeast Tennessee: 133/7,675.
• New/total deaths statewide: 19/2,097.
• New/total deaths Northeast Tennessee: three/131.
• Greene County had the second largest increase in cases, at 31, and two new deaths. That brings the county to 1,010 total cases and 30 deaths. Greene County had 105 active cases on Monday.
• Johnson County’s numbers: 22 new cases; 561 total cases; two deaths, total; 130 active cases.
• Sullivan County’s numbers: 17 new cases; 1,956 total cases; 31 deaths, total; 168 active cases.
• Carter County’s numbers: 12 new cases; 1,065 total cases; 26 deaths, total; 100 active cases.
• Unicoi County’s numbers: four new cases; 256 total cases; one death, total; 27 active cases.
• Hawkins County’s numbers: three new cases; 716 total cases; 14 deaths, total; 27 active cases.
• Hancock County’s numbers: one new case; 104 total cases; two deaths, total; seven active cases.
• The state’s daily report was based on 36,583 new test results since Sunday’s report, with a daily positive rate of 7.15%.
The largest increases in new cases by age group were: 468 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 433 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 357 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 316 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; and 310 in the 51- to 60-year-old range.