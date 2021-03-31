Washington County reported 53 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Wednesday, the most reported in the county since it added 67 on Jan. 29 — a span of 61 days.
Wednesday was also the first time Washington County reported more than 50 new cases since January. Compared to February, Washington County’s average new case count rose by more than 30% in March (23.2), though it was still well below January’s average of 71.1.
Over the past 14 days. though, the county has reported an average of 31 new cases per day, a more than 75% increase from February.
Across the region, however, the average number of new cases reported in March fell by 17% from 109 new cases per day to 90. During the past two weeks that average has grown to 104.4 new cases per day, about 4% lower than February’s rate.
Washington County also reported the most new deaths (3) in the region over the past week, and is second behind Sullivan County for new hospitalizations (7) and cases (234) over the same time.
Washington County also saw a jump in active cases, which rose by 35 from Tuesday — its largest single-day increase since Jan. 9.
NET by the Numbers
Cases: 52,799 (+127). Past seven days: 740
New cases by county: Carter 12, Greene 13, Hancock 1, Hawkins 9, Johnson 2, Sullivan 37, Unicoi 0, Washington 53.
Active cases: 1,189 (+42)
Active cases by county: Carter 123, Greene 95, Hancock 7, Hawkins 121, Johnson 25, Sullivan 442, Unicoi 26, Washington 350.
New tests: 932 (12.88% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 4. Past seven days: 34
Deaths: 1,030. Past seven days: 9
Tennessee by the Numbers
Cases: 811,842 (+1,313)
New tests: 16,927 (6.47% positivity)
Deaths: 11,904 (+10)
Active cases: 12,979 (+22)
Current hospitalizations: 843 (+27)