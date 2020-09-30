BLOUNTVILLE — If you’re not already registered, your deadline to do so in time to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election is just a few days away.
That deadline is Monday, Oct. 5.
For Sullivan County residents, registrations may be submitted in person to the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville, mailed, or submitted online for individuals who are eligible to do so. A paper voter registration application is available to download and print from the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org. Statewide, voters may download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com.
The Sullivan County Election Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Mailed applications must be postmarked on or before Oct. 5. Only individuals with a Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID are eligible to submit an application online.
“To make your voice heard at the polls on Election Day, you need to register to vote,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release on Monday. “With the convenience of our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Hargett’s release stated, “Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.com.”
As of Tuesday, the num- ber of registered voters in Sullivan County was 104,913.
“We are definitely at an all-time record number of registered voters,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times News. “Many records have been shattered in 2020, despite the pandemic.”
He said a surge in registrations is typical prior to any presidential election. He also encouraged voters to go online to make sure their registration information is up to date.
“I would highly recommend voters use the voter lookup tool on our website to confirm that the address listed is their current legal residence,” Booher said. “Failure to provide an updated address will extend the time required to cast a ballot. Despite experiencing an unprecedented demand on our resources, the Sullivan County Election Commission remains committed to our mission to conduct accurate, fair and honest elections in a manner that exceeds expectations. With this in mind, voters can assist us in honoring our mission by first reviewing the vast amount of information and resources available on our website prior to calling or emailing. The answers to the majority of the inquires we receive can be found on our website.”
First-time voters who have registered by mail and would like to vote by mail are required by federal law to provide proof that they reside in Sullivan County.
“We are working with each of those voters to ensure that we comply with federal law in processing their application to vote by mail,” Booher said.
Early votingfor the Nov. 3 election starts on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.