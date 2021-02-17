RICHMOND — Virginia residents now have two ways to register centrally for their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new Vaccinate Virginia (vaccinate.virginia.gov) website and the toll-free 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) line Wednesday are now open for state residents to preregister for vaccination after several weeks of local health departments trying to take those requests.
The new registration options arrive as daily case numbers across the state have been dropping and numbers of people getting vaccinations are rising. Northam said that about 1.43 million Virginians, or 12.4% of the state’s population, have gotten at least the first of the two recommended doses for maximum immunity to COVID-19.
Northam said 240,000 people — including himself — have registered through the new website since Tuesday, with registrations averaging 150 people per minute and peaking at 300 per minute. Persons using the website will get a confirmation, and they can also check their status and get periodic update emails.
Anyone who preregistered for vaccination with local health departments will already be in Vaccinate Virginia, Northam said, with 1.6 million of those registrants already put into the system and others expected to be in the system in a few days.
Northam said the call center line offers another option for people who may not have internet access or who feel more comfortable talking to a person for registering for their vaccinations. The line (1-877-VAX-IN-VA) is open seven days a week 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and callers can get help in English or Spanish or arrange a callback in one of 100 other languages to set up vaccination pre-registration.
“The vaccine doesn’t cost you anything,” Northam said about preregistration. “Don’t respond to anyone asking for money to arrange a shot.”
Prioritization of callers to 1-877-VAX-IN-VA will go to persons 75 and older and to Spanish-speaking residents. Northam asked people comfortable with online registration to use Vaccinate Virginia to free up the call center for others.
Virginia has received a total of 1.77 million doses from federal allocations since December, when distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to states began. Based on reporting from hospitals, health departments and other health care providers, Virginia has used about 87% of those doses, Northam said, putting it 12th among the states in vaccinations given.
While state officials earlier this year determined that 50,000 Virginians a day needed to get the vaccine in order to reach a 70-80% immunity across the state population, Northam said about 34,000 people daily are getting the vaccine.
“We have the infrastructure to give more,” Northam said, adding that he signed emergency legislation this week to allow a wider range of health professionals to give vaccinations. All persons and organizations giving vaccinations will also have to gather race and ethnicity data so state health officials can ensure the vaccines are being distributed equitably across the population, he said.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be supplying vaccines directly to community pharmacies, Northam said, although Virginia pharmacies participating in the program have not yet received doses. The governor said community pharmacies are important to getting doses out to the population.