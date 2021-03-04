ABINGDON — The Virginia Department of Health and officials with the three far Southwest Virginia health districts are gearing up for what will be the first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the region on Saturday.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said on Thursday that registrations have been steady for the event, which will administer vaccines to residents across that district and the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
While persons 65 and older have been among the priority group to receive the vaccine, Forbes Hubbard said that vaccine supplies have been sufficient to vaccinate enough of that age group to allow vaccination in recent days of people age 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
Forbes Hubbard said the clinic will be appointment-only, drawing on area residents who have registered through the state’s vaccine registration website, vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by phone at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Persons eligible for vaccination are being contacted with site and appointment time details, Forbes Hubbard said, to avoid congestion at the clinic site to be located in the Mount Rogers district.
“We are looking at planning for similar mass clinics in the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts in the near future,” Forbes Hubbard said.
“With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director for all three health districts. “We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”
Persons with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their health care provider, Forbes Hubbard said. Persons who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved.
Persons who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
As vaccine supplies are increasing in the region, free health care provider The Health Wagon saw its first allocations of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Health Wagon Director Teresa Tyson said on Thursday that their first 100-dose shipment actually provided one extra dose in each 10-dose vial for 110 doses administered this week.
“I actually cried when we got it,” Tyson said of the shipment. She credited Gov. Ralph Northam, state vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, the University of Virginia and regional health director Shelton for getting The Health Wagon’s allocation out of the 1,000-each dose allocation for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts.
Tyson said the organization is working its way through a 500-person waiting list, with the 100-dose allocation rising to 200 doses next week split evenly between The Health Wagon’s Wise County and Dickenson County sites. Persons 18 and older can call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850 to schedule appointments for the Moderna vaccine.
“Ninety-eight percent of our staff have taken the vaccine,” Tyson said, “and that speaks volumes that we know it’s safe and effective. We encourage anyone who can to get the vaccine.”
For information about underlying medical conditions, visit online www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.