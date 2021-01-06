RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told hospitals and health care providers on Wednesday to start using their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine as state health officials try to ramp up vaccinations of 8.5 million residents in 2021.
“You use it or lose it,” Northam said during a press conference outlining efforts to get the state’s population vaccinated before the end of the year. “Empty those freezers and get shots in arms.”
Northam and state Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Daniel Carey and state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver outlined plans for the state’s vaccination program, which gives first priority to 500,000 group 1A people: health care workers, emergency medical service workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Another 3.7 million frontline workers make up the next priority group 1B: fire, hazmat and police personnel; grocery store and food processing workers; bus drivers and transit workers; teachers and child care workers; agricultural workers; corrections personnel; and mail carriers.
Another 2 million state residents — group 1C — includes persons age 65 and older; people in the 16-64 age group who have medical conditions or disabilities making them more vulnerable to COVID-19; and other essential workers.
Northam said the goal is to get most of those priority groups vaccinated through the spring by increasing the daily vaccination rate to 25,000 residents daily.
Virginia has received approximately 482,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines between Dec. 12 and Jan. 4, Northam said, with a vaccination rate now reaching about 14,000 daily.
“Our goal is to use up all that supply because we know that supply will be replenished,” Northam said, adding that the short-term goal is to double the vaccination rate to 25,000 people daily.
“To get all Virginians two shots, we know we’ll have to double that.” Northam said.
Northam said that, while priority populations have been designated under the state vaccination plan, hospitals and health care providers have flexibility to give shots to lower-priority populations if they have excess vaccine.
“You’re going to get every dose you need because more is coming,” Northam said. “But if you’re not using what you receive, you must be getting too much. So in the next shipment, we’re going to allocate more doses to other places that need them.”
Numbers of doses allocated to areas across the state will be made public on the Virginia Department of Health’s website, Northam said, to ensure public transparency of vaccine availability.
Northam also introduced the new head of the state vaccination program, Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments director Dr. Danny T.K. Avula. National Guard personnel will also be brought in to help with the vaccination program, Northam said, and the goal is to reach 50,000 vaccinations daily.
Northam also addressed any public mistrust in the COVID-19 vaccines.
“Is this safe?” Northam said. “I believe that with all my heart, based on my years of experience as a doctor. I will take it when it’s my turn, and so will my family. It’s a success story in a year that didn’t have many.”
Northam said that his office will host an online streaming event with White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday at 3 p.m., broadcast on the governor’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GovernorVA.
Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol came up briefly during Northam’s conference when he said he had spoken with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower to offer assistance by State Police and other agencies.