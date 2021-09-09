Millions of people can state from personal experience that quitting smoking is not an easy task.
There is a reason it takes multiple tries for those who are addicted to nicotine before officially quitting. Nicotine can affect multiple parts of your body, such as your heart, hormones, brain and blood vessels, and even your metabolism.
Getting hooked
Once nicotine enters your bloodstream after smoking, there is a rewarding and pleasurable feeling sent to your brain that boosts your levels of dopamine. The brain can quickly become addicted to the “feel-good” stimulus from nicotine.
Withdrawal
When nicotine is immediately eliminated from your daily routine, the body goes through withdrawal and it is easy to become irritable.
Physically, withdrawal can last a month or so, but mentally, quitting smoking is a lifelong battle. Nicotine can be so addictive that even if you have been smoking only for a couple of weeks, you can still experience withdrawal symptoms. A few days after quitting smoking, you could experience headaches, cravings and insomnia. Other physical symptoms consist of an increase in appetite, coughing, fatigue and constipation. Once the physical symptoms start to fade, it is possible you will go through mental struggles, such as anxiety and depression. It is important to know that even though withdrawal symptoms are uncomfortable, there are no health dangers related to them.
Fighting withdrawal symptoms
Once you understand what your body is experiencing after quitting smoking, you must wonder how to fight off these symptoms. Although there are common everyday activities you can do to fight the withdrawal, nicotine replacements like Nicorette or NicoDerm CQ are commonly used.
Ways to resist the urge to smoke after you have quit would be to exercise, take a nap, check some errands off your to-do list, clean your room, have a dance party, chew some gum, call a friend and even imagine a healthier future.
Vapes just as dangerous
Tobacco use that causes nicotine addiction is not primarily sourced to cigarette smoking. Recent research has proven that electronic cigarette products (vapes) are just as dangerous to your health as cigarettes. E-cigarettes are essentially electronic nicotine delivery systems that allow an individual to inhale aerosol that can contain nicotine. Juul is one of the most popular brands of e-cigarettes and contains the amount of nicotine of one pack of cigarettes per pod. Vaping causes the same withdrawal symptoms as cigarette smoking.
It would be resourceful to speak with someone who has quit smoking and ask for advice in tackling withdrawal symptoms.
Advocating tobacco-free lifestyle
Healthy Kingsport advocates for a tobacco-free lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization, there is indisputable evidence that implementing 100% smoke-free environments is the only effective way to protect the population from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. Join the 77 other Kingsport workplaces by posting “Healthy Kingsport’s Tobacco Free Campus” signage and promoting a healthier generation! Visit our website, healthykingsport.org, to sign up to be a tobacco-free campus!