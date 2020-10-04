Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in Northeast Tennessee were in Sullivan County, bringing the county’s total deaths to 35 and the eight-county region’s total deaths to 179.
Statewide, 17 new deaths and 1,615 new cases were reported.
Tennessee’s total cases topped 200,000 for the first time, reaching 201,210 (184,404 of which were listed as “inactive/recovered”). The state’s total deaths reached 2,577.
The 17 new deaths, statewide, by age group were: six in the 81+ group; five in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
For Northeast Tennessee, 81 new cases were reported: 28 in Washington County; 14 in Sullivan County; 14 in Greene County; nine in Hawkins County; seven in Carter County; six in Johnson County; two in Unicoi County; and one in Hancock County.
Total cases (deaths), in Northeast Tennessee, by county:
• Sullivan County — 2,367 (35).
• Hawkins County — 870 (22).
• Washington County — 2,488 (38).
• Carter County — 1,217 (29).
• Unicoi County — 295 (one).
• Johnson County — 771 (three).
• Greene County — 1,214 (48).
• Hancock County — 111 (three).
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report.