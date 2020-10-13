Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee: one in Sullivan County and one in Washington County. And 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the eight-county region — nearly half of which (43) were reported in Sullivan County.
That brought Sullivan County's total cases to 2,782 (with 39 deaths). If the trend of the last few days continues, Sullivan County seems poised to again overtake Washington County as having the highest total case count. Twenty-two new cases reported Tuesday brought Washington County's total to 2,783 (with 42 deaths).
Numbers for the region's remaining counties:
• Hawkins County — nine new cases (995 total, with 22 deaths).
• Greene County — nine new cases (1,374 total, with 48 deaths).
• Johnson County — two new cases (1,049 total, with five deaths).
• Unicoi County — two new cases (307 total, with one death).
• Carter County — zero new cases (1,332 total, with 32 deaths).
• Hancock County — zero new cases (111 total, with three deaths).
Sullivan County continued to have the most active cases in the region, at 418. Active cases for the region's other seven counties, as of Tuesday: 307 in Washington; 280 in Johnson; 170 in Greene; 122 in Hawkins; 105 in Carter; 11 in Unicoi; and two in Hancock.
The 87 new cases and two new deaths brought Northeast Tennessee's totals to 10,733 cases and 192 deaths.
Statewide, 23 new deaths and 1,147 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,797 deaths (2,667 confirmed as COVID-19 and 130 probable) and 218,829 cases (208,606 confirmed and 10,223 probable). Of that 218,829 cases figure, 196,940 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The 23 new deaths statewide as reported by age group: one in the 81+ group; four in the 71-80 group; one in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
New case figures were based on 13,694 new test results, compared to Monday, with a positive rate of 7.77%.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 13, 2020.