There were 52 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday in Northeast Tennessee. The two new deaths were in Hawkins County. That brought that county’s death total to 22, and the eight-county region’s death total to 174.
The region’s total cases rose from 9,048 to 9,094, an increase of only 46, not 52. That’s because the state adjusted Greene County’s total cases down by six, from 1,195 on Wednesday to 1,189 in Thursday’s daily report. Greene County has had 46 deaths, total.
Sullivan County had the largest increase in new cases in the region at 25, bringing its total to 2,290 cases (with 33 deaths). Washington County had the second-largest increase in new cases at 13, bringing its total to 2,406 cases (with 38 deaths).
In addition to the two new deaths, Hawkins County had seven new cases, bringing its total to 850.
Johnson County had five new cases, for a total of 757 (with three deaths). Unicoi and Hancock County each had one new case, bringing their respective totals to 293 cases and 110 cases. Unicoi County has had one death. Hancock County has had three deaths.
Carter County had no new cases, its total standing at 1,199 cases (with 28 deaths).
Statewide, 1,293 new cases and 47 new deaths brought Tennessee’s totals to 2,501 deaths and 197,432 cases (180,781 of which were listed as “inactive/recovered”).
The new deaths statewide, by age group, were: 21 in the 81+ group; 16 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
The numbers were based on 18,153 new test results, compared to Wednesday, and the daily positive rate was 7.31%.