Northeast Tennessee had two new COVID-19 deaths and 85 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the eight-county region's totals to 9,988 cases and 183 deaths. The two new deaths in the region were one each in Washington County and Johnson County.
Statewide, 1,992 new cases and 64 new deaths were reported. But Tennessee's total death county increased by only 63 (from 2,642 to 2,705) due to an adjustment by the state that decreased prior reported deaths by one.
The new cases brings the statewide total to 209,447 (189,990 of which were listed as "inactive/recovered"), and the total number included 200,103 confirmed cases plus 9,344 probable cases. Similarly, the 2,705 figure for total deaths included 2,591 confirmed as COVID-19, plus 114 designated as probable.
The inclusion of probable cases in the state's daily reports accounts for later adjustments to total cases or deaths.
Numbers, by county, as of Thursday:
• Sullivan County - 41 new cases (2,522 total) and 35 deaths.
• Washington County - 17 new cases (2,590 total) and 39 deaths.
• Carter County - 11 new cases (1,267 total) and 31 deaths.
• Greene County - 10 new cases (1,268 total) and 48 deaths.
• Hawkins County - six new cases (922 total) and 22 deaths.
• Johnson County - zero new cases (1,009 total) and four deaths.
• Unicoi County - zero new cases (300 total) and one death.
• Hancock County - zero new cases (110 total) and three deaths.
The new case numbers were based on 27,016 new test results, statewide, compared to Wednesday, with a positive rate of 6.88%.
New deaths, statewide, by age group: 25 in the 81+ group; 19 in the 71-80 group; 14 in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
The total number of deaths, statewide, in the 0-10 age group changed from five on Wednesday to four on Thursday.
Total deaths, statewide, by age group (as of Thursday): 921 in the 81+ group; 802 in the 71-80 group; 539 in the 61-70 group; 270 in the 51-60 group; 111 in the 41-50 group; 38 in the 31-40 group; 19 in the 21-30 group; one in the 11-20 group; and four in the 0-10 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 8, 2020.