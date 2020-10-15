In less than a week COVID-19 deaths have increased by 14 in Northeast Tennessee - and half of those were reported in Sullivan County, including two new deaths reported Thursday.
Sullivan County had 84 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, for a total of 2,914 (with 42 deaths), and its active cases were listed at 485. Last Friday, Sullivan County had 336 active cases, 2,581 total cases, and 35 deaths, total.
There were 264 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday for the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region, for a total of 11,104. The two new deaths in Sullivan County brought the region's total deaths to 197. That total was 183 last Friday.
Six of the region's other seven counties also had double-digit increases in new cases on Thursday: Washington County, 54 new cases; Greene County, 52 new cases; Hawkins County, 23 new cases; Unicoi County, 21 new cases; Carter County, 20 new cases; and Johnson County, 10 new cases. Hancock County had zero new cases.
Sullivan County's 2,914 total cases is the highest in the region, as is the county's number of active cases. Active cases for the other seven counties, as of Thursday: 319 in Washington; 277 in Johnson; 197 in Greene; 145 in Hawkins; 119 in Carter; 33 in Unicoi; and two in Hancock, which was the only county in the region not to see an increase in active cases since Wednesday. Of the remaining counties, only Johnson had a single-digit increase in active cases, at two.
Sullivan County now is tied in total deaths, with Washington County, at 42. Greene County has had the most deaths, at 48. Other deaths, by county, in the region: 32 in Carter; 23 in Hawkins; six in Johnson; three in Hancock; and one in Unicoi.
Statewide, 36 deaths and 2,289 new cases were reported Thursday, which brought Tennessee's totals to 2,864 deaths (2,731 confirmed and 133 probable) and 222,827 cases (212,116 confirmed and 10,711 probable). Of the 222,827 total, 200,164 cases were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 24,653 new test results, statewide, compared to Wednesday, with a postive rate of 9.55%. That daily new test positive rate was 6.04 percent last Friday, and it has grown every day but one since: 6.71% last Saturday; 6.72 percent on Sunday; 7.94% on Monday; 7.77% on Tuesday; and 8.73% on Wednesday.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 15, 2020.