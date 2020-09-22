Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Northeast Tennessee region Tuesday, one each in Washington and Carter counties. It brings the eight-county region's total deaths to 152, Washington County's total deaths to 34, and Carter County's total deaths to 28.
Statewide, there were 28 new deaths, bringing Tennessee's total deaths to 2,261. And 739 new cases bring the statewide total to 2,261. The numbers are based on 11,828 new test results compared to Monday, and the daily positive fate was 7.55 percent.
Of the 28 new deaths across the state: 15 were in the 81+ age group; five were in the 71-80 age group; five were in the 61-70 age group; two were in the 31-40 age group; and one was in the 21-30 age group.
Fifty percent of the 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday were in Sullivan County. The 34 new cases brought the eight-county regions total cases to 8,304 since pandemic tracking begain, and increased Sullivan County's total case by 17 to 2,071. Sullivan County has had 31 deaths.
Washington County continues to have the most cases in the region, at 2,186 (including seven new cases Tuesday).
Greene County had five new cases, bringing its total to 1,112 (and 37 deaths). Hawkins County had three new cases, bringing its total to 773 (and 16 deaths). Carter County had one new case, bringing its total to 1,127. Johnson County had one new case, bringing its total to 649 (and two deaths).
No new cases or deaths were reported in Unicoi County (280 total cases, and one death) or Hancock County (106 total cases, and three deaths).
The largest increases in new cases, statewide, by age group were: 139 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 128 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 119 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 88 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 73 in the 61- to 70-year-old range; 36 in the 71- t0 80-year-old range; and 24 in the 81-years-old-plus range.
Source: Tennesssee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 update, Sept. 22, 2020.