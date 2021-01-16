The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Saturday, Jan. 16:
Statewide
• 44 new deaths and 4,808 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,355 deaths and 680,847 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 20 in the 81-plus group; 11 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; and four in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Two new deaths and 253 new cases for the eight-county region.
• That brought the region's pandemic totals to 770 deaths and 44,403 cases.
• New deaths by county: one in Sullivan; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county (and that county's to-date total cases): 68 in Sullivan (12,473); 61 in Washington (11,818); 48 in Greene (6,548); 31 in Hawkins (4,417); 21 in Carter (5,074); 13 in Unicoi (1,659); seven in Johnson (2,012); and four in Hancock (402).
• Active cases by county: 1,033 in Sullivan; 1,008 in Washington; 701 in Greene; 546 in Hawkins; 384 in Carter; 173 in Johnson; 160 in Unicoi; and 52 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 14.80% of the 28,318 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 26.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.