Two new COVID-19 deaths and 209 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County and Washington County each had one new COVID-19 death reported.
The numbers bring the eight-county region's pandemic totals to 209 deaths and 14,944 cases.
Statewide, 14 new deaths and 1,184 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing Tennessee's COVID-19 pandemic totals to 3,353* deaths (3,165 confirmed as COVID-19 and 188 probable) and 260,672 cases (245,904 confirmed as COVID-19 and 14,768 probable). Of the 260,672 total cases, 231,887 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
*The day-to-day increase in Tennessee's total death county was only 12 (from 3,341 on Friday to 3,353 on Saturday) rather than 14, because the state removed two deaths reported previously in the total count, which as stated above, includes confirmed and probable cases each day.
County numbers as of Saturday for Northeast Tennessee:
Sullivan County - 42 new cases, 4,142 total cases, 53 deaths, and 857 active cases.
Washington County - 63 new cases, 3,940 total cases, 59 deaths, and 756 active cases.
Hawkins County - 13 new cases, 1,299 total cases, 29 deaths, and 170 active cases.
Carter County - 24 new cases, 1,745 total cases, 36 deaths, and 280 active cases.
Unicoi County - 17 new cases, 503 total cases, five deaths, and 134 active cases.
Johnson County - nine new cases, 1,220 total cases, eight deaths, and 113 active cases.
Greene County - 40 new cases, 1,967 total cases, 55 deaths, and 365 active cases.
Hancock County - one new case, 128 total cases, three deaths, and 12 active cases.
New case numbers were based on 9,518 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 11.85%.
The 14 new deaths reported statewide by age group: nine in the 81+ group; four in the 71-80 group; and one in the 51-60 group. The two prior reported deaths removed by the state from the statewide total on Saturday, by age group: one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 0-11 group.
The 3,353 total deaths reported statewide (including confirmed and probable COVID-19) by age group, as of Saturday: 1,170 in the 81+ age group; 1,003 in the 71-80 group; 657 in the 61-70 group; 325 in the 51-60 group; 126 in the 41-50 group; 46 in the 31-40 group; 21 in the 21-30 group; one in the 11-20 group; and four in the 0-10 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 31, 2020.