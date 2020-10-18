Two new COVID-19 deaths and 168 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Northeast Tennessee. The eight-county region's total cases increased a net 167, from 11,433 to 11,600 because the state adjusted Hancock County's total cases from 113 on Saturday to 112 on Sunday.
Washington County and Greene County each had one new death reported, bringing their respective COVID-19 death totals to 43 and 49.
Washington County had the most new cases in the region, at 58 (total 2,991). New case numbers for the region's remaining seven counties: 31 in Sullivan (total 3,103); 28 in Greene (total 1,492); 23 in Hawkins (total 1,080); 12 in Johnson (total 1,078); 10 in Carter (total 1,398); six in Unicoi (total 346); and minus one in Hancock (total 112).
The region's death toll topped 200 for the first time, to 201.
In addition to having the largest number of total cases in the region, Sullivan County also had the largest number of active cases at 595. Washington County was a distant second with 382 active cases. Greene County had 214 active cases.
Active cases for the remaining counties: 150 in Hawkins County; 126 in Carter County; 60 in Johnson County; 47 in Unicoi County; and two in Hancock County.
Statewide, six new deaths and 2,605 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,909 deaths (2,776 confirmed and 133 probable) and 228,744 cases (217,412 confirmed and 11,332 probable). Of the 228,744 total cases, 204,726 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 35,431 new test results, statewide, compared to Saturday, with a positive rate of 7.52%.
Source: Tenneseee Department of Health