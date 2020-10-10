Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Northeast Tennessee, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties. That brings the total COVID-19 deaths for the eight-county region to 185.
Northeast Tennessee had 154 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the region's total to 10,297.
Statewide, 26 new deaths and 1,646 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,758 deaths (2,634 confirmed and 124 probable), and 212,649 cases (202,956 confirmed and 9,693 probable). Of the 212,649 cases, 192,958 were listed as "inactive/recovered," which the Tennessee Department of Health defines as "people who are: at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and are not deceased."
The 26 new deaths, statewide, by age group: 11 in the 81-plus group; seven in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
New case numbers were based on 24,240 new test results, compared to a day earlier, with a positive rate of 6.71%.
• Sullivan County had 42 new cases (2,623 total, with 36 deaths, including one new) and 349 active cases.
• Washington County had 49 new cases (2,672 total, with 40 deaths, including one new) and 265 active cases.
• Hawkins County had 15 new cases (955 total, with 22 deaths) and 110 active cases.
• Carter County had 15 new cases (1,297 total, with 31 deaths) and 102 active cases.
• Johnson County had 11 new cases (1,030 total, with four deaths) and 294 active cases.
• Unicoi County had two new cases (302 total, with one death) and 11 active cases.
• Greene County had 20 new cases (1,308 total, with 48 deaths) and 131 active cases.
• Hancock County had zero new cases (110 total, with three deaths) and three active cases.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 10, 2020.