In just two weeks, Kingsport will experience its biggest and best health and wellness event of the year. Healthy Kingsport is set to host its Walk for Wellness Expo Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynn View Community Center, located at 257 Walker St.
Several of our city’s most notable organizations are backing the event, including Food City, Eastman Credit Union, Humana, Eastman, Sullivan County Regional Health Department and HMG. In-kind sponsors are Cumberland Marketing, the Kingsport Times News, the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, the city of Kingsport, and the Sister Cravings. With these trusted entities involved, you know the event will be something worth attending.
Speaking of attending, Healthy Kingsport would like to share the top three reasons you should clear your calendars, lace up your walking shoes and join us for the expo:
• Be there when history is made.
Healthy Kingsport issued the 4 Million Mile City challenge in March 2020 to get folks moving to achieve their individual fitness goals and have it count toward our collective goal of logging 4 million miles of physical activity in a year. On April 23, Healthy Kingsport will make a BIG announcement about the 4 Million Mile City challenge that is sure to draw local, regional, and even national media attention. This monumental announcement will put Kingsport on the map as the first in the country to achieve a “certain” goal.
The Wall of Fame will recognize individuals and teams who have contributed to the 4 Million Mile City challenge. This multi-panel display will feature the name of each individual who has tracked, logged, and aggregated their physical activity into Walker Tracker since last November. This is a great photo opportunity to document how you’ve contributed to something bigger than yourself.
• Leave better than when you arrived.
With the name “Walk for Wellness Expo,” you can expect that we’ll have a community walk — or two — for all ages and physical activity levels to enjoy. Those walking shoes are essential because you’ll be given a choice for how far you’d like to go: either 0.5 miles or 1.7 miles on the Greenbelt, which has a smooth, paved surface making it an excellent place for strollers, wheelchairs and pets. Fitness demos with crowd favorites like yoga, the Thriller dance, and a group line dance will get folks moving.
The expo portion of the event will feature 50-plus health and wellness vendors, all with great giveaways, including T-shirts, water bottles, kitchen tools, pedometers, stress balls and more. And Healthy Kingsport will supply you with a durable, reusable bag to collect all these exceptional items. In addition to giveaways, folks can take advantage of the free blood pressure checks, diabetes analyses, and injury screens. Moreover, you’ll receive wellness education on everything from raised bed gardening to ergonomically correct workstations.
• The kiddos will love you for bringing them along.
The event will feature an entire area dedicated to kids’ health and wellness. Kingsport City Parks & Rec and YMCA have teamed up to bring you the largest Kid Zone that Kingsport has ever seen. Make sure to check it out to receive your passport and some fantastic prizes. We are offering giant Plinko, a giant Jenga, 9-Square in the Air, tug of war, and more to get the kids moving. Local mascots will be on hand to pose with the children for keepsake photos.
Several folks have already pre-registered for this free event. While pre-registration isn’t required, it is appreciated for planning purposes and those who do sign up early are eligible for the two Apple Watches and Air Pods prize drawings.
There are three ways to register:
• Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-walk-for-wellness-expo-tickets-158619417949 HealthyKingsport.org and click on the banner advertisement.
• Check out our Facebook page for details and to get pre-registered.
• Day-of-event registrations onsite are also welcome.
Questions about the event should be directed to Desteny Clemons at (423) 392-8837 dclemons@healthykingsport.org.