Wednesday, July 8
News updates
🔹 Under the constitutional, statutory, and inherent authority of the Supreme Court of Virginia, the court has unanimously extended the Declaration of Judicial Emergency through Aug. 9, 2020.
🔹 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is offering appointments to community members for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at the Saltville Medical Center’s drive-thru site. Appointments are available on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, between 3-5 p.m. This is to test for current virus infection and is not antibody testing. Testing is available on an appointment or drive-up basis. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments, but it is not required. Testing priority will be given to people who schedule appointments and otherwise testing will be done on a first come first served basis the day of the event. Insurance information will be collected at the time of the appointment scheduling or drive-up, and insurance will be billed for the test. For patients who do not have insurance, financial assistance is available to cover the cost of testing. Depending on demand, SVCHS may expand the testing available at future events. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.
🔹 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) is offering appointments to community members for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at SVCHS’ Administration building in Meadowview, Virginia. Appointments are available on Thursday, July 16, 2020 between 3-5 p.m. at SVCHS’ Administration building located at 13191 Glenbrook Ave., Meadowview, Virginia 24361. This is to test for current virus infection and is not antibody testing. Testing is available on an appointment or drive-up basis. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments, but it is not required. Testing priority will be given to people who schedule appointments and otherwise testing will be done on a first come first served basis the day of the event. Insurance information will be collected at the time of the appointment scheduling or drive-up, and insurance will be billed for the test. For patients who do not have insurance, financial assistance is available to cover the cost of testing. Depending on demand, SVCHS may expand the testing available at future events. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.
🔹 Vanderbilt University Medical Center investigators are leading a new study that examines the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within households in Nashville. The study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aims to understand how fast the infections spread within households and the factors that may be associated with that transmission. This is one of few longitudinal studies in the country that will examine coronavirus infections among close contacts. The new VUMC study has minimal selection criteria, includes all age groups and follows enrolled families daily for at least 14 days. To be enrolled, at least one member of the household must have experienced COVID-19 disease onset within the past seven days. The study hopes to follow 200 families, and the group has already enrolled 18 families. The data collected is being continuously shared with the CDC.
