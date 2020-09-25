Three new COVID-19 deaths and 124 new cases were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee. The 124 new cases bring the eight-county region's total cases to 8,607. The three new deaths bring the region's total deaths to 164.
Two new deaths and 13 new cases brought Hawkins County's totals to 18 deaths and 796 cases. One new death and 13 new cases brought Greene County's totals to 44 deaths and 1,142 cases.
Statewide, 1,910 new cases and 42 new deaths (net) were reported, bringing Tennessee's pandemic totals to 189,454 cases and 2,352 deaths.
The numbers are based on 33,296 new test results since Thursday, with a daily positive rate of 6.3%.
In addition to Hawkins and Greene, four other Northeast Tennessee counties had double-digit increases in cases: Washington County, 37 new cases (2,276 total and 35 deaths); Sullivan County, 27 new cases (2,148 total and 33 deaths); Johnson County, 21 new cases (696 total and two deaths); and Carter County, 11 new cases (1,158 total and 28 deaths).
Unicoi County had two new cases (285 total and one death), and Hancock County had no new cases (106 total and three deaths).
New deaths reported statewide Friday actually total 43. The 42 net figure is due to an adjustment compared to figures released by the state on Thursday.
New deaths statewide by age group (and total deaths in that group to date) were: 13 in the 80+ group (787); 10 in the 61-70 group(465); eight in the 71-80 group 692); six in the 41-50 group 104); five in the 51-60 group (239); and one in the 31-40 group (39). Total deaths in the 21-30 group were reported at 21 on Thursday and reduced to 20 on Friday. Total deaths in the 0-10 group remained at five, and total deaths in the 11-20 group remained at one.