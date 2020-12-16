The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Wednesday, Dec. 16:
Statewide
• 53 new deaths and 11,410 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,668 deaths and 484,285 cases.
• 85% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 25 in the 81-plus group; 17 in the 71-80 group; 7 in the 61-70 group; and four in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Three new deaths and 643 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: one in Sullivan; one in Washington; and one in Hawkins.
New cases by county: 204 in Sullivan; 165 in Washington; 110 in Greene; 63 in Carter; 61 in Hawkins; 18 in Johnson; 15 in Unicoi; and seven in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,399 in Washington; 1,300 in Sullivan; 756 in Greene; 585 in Hawkins; 546 in Carter; 163 in Unicoi; 109 in Johnson; and 45 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 17.75% of 57,810 new test results reported on Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 24.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.