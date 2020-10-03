By J.H. OSBORNE
Three new COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases were reported Saturday in Northeast Tennessee. One of the new deaths was in Carter County, while the other two were in Greene County. The eight-county region’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 177.
The region’s total cases increased to 9,252.
Statewide, 46 new deaths were recorded. However, Tennessee’s total deaths increased only 45, from 2,515 to 2,560, due to an adjustment by the state in the number of deaths previously reported. Specifically, total deaths in the 11-20 age group were reported as two on Thursday and Friday, and decreased to one on Saturday.
The 46 new deaths recorded Saturday, by age group: 22 in the 81-plus group; 10 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 71-80 group; five in the 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
With 1,192 new cases reported Saturday, Tennessee’s total cases reached 199,595 (183,533 of which were listed as “inactive/recovered”).
The new cases numbers are based on 17,810 new test results, compared to Friday, with a daily positive rate of 7.61%.
Sullivan County had 29 new cases, bringing its total to 2,353 (with 33 deaths). Washington County had 25 new cases, bringing its total to 2,460 (with 38 deaths). Carter County had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,210 (with 29 deaths, including one new).
Greene County had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,200 (with 48 deaths, including two new). Hawkins County had one new case, bringing its total to 861 (with 22 deaths). Johnson County had one new case, bringing its total to 765 (with three deaths).
Unicoi County had no new cases, its totals standing at 293 cases and one death. Hancock County also had no new cases, its totals standing at 110 cases and three deaths.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 3, 2020.