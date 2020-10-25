Three new COVID-19 deaths and 346 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Northeast Tennessee. The new deaths were in Washington, Carter, and Greene counties. The new numbers brought the eight-county region's pandemic totals to 220 deaths and 13,441 cases.
Sullivan County again had the most new cases in the region, at 110, and continues to lead the region in total (3,763) and active cases (912). Sullivan County's total deaths remained at 46.
New cases for the rest of the region: 88 in Washington County (3,476 total with 51 deaths); 66 in Greene County (1,750 total with 52 deaths); 27 in Carter County (1,556 total with 33 deaths); 21 in Hawkins County (1,209 total with 25 deaths); 18 in Johnson County (1,150 total with seven deaths); 14 in Unicoi (418 total with three deaths); and two in Hancock County (119 total with three deaths).
Active cases, as of Sunday, for the rest of the region: 614 in Washington County; 302 in Greene County; 185 in Carter County; 178 in Hawkins County; 98 in Unicoi County; 91 in Johnson County; and six in Hancock County.
Sullivan County's 912 active cases kept it ranked sixth out of Tennessee's 95 counties. Ranking higher: Shelby, 2,588; Davidson, 2,346, Knox, 1,249; Rutherford, 1,140; and Hamilton, 949.
Statewide, 31 new deaths and 3,500 new cases were reported, which brought Tennessee's totals to 3,131 deaths (2,971 confirmed as COVID-19 and 160 probable) and 247,587 cases (243,320 confirmed as COVID-19 and 13,267 probable). Of the 247,587 total cases, 218,067 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 41,245 new test results, compared to Saturday, with a positive rate of 8.63%.
The 31 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 15 in the 81-plus group; 11 in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; one in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 25, 2020.