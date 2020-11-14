Sullivan County's total reported cases of COVID-19 topped 5,000 for the first time Saturday, as 77 new cases brought the total to 5,059. Those 77 new cases were among 323 total reported Saturday for Northeast Tennessee, pushing the eight-county region's pandemic total to more than 18,000 for the first time, to 18,182.
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee (two in Sullivan County, and one in Unicoi County, bringing the region's COVID-19 death toll to 336.
Statewide, 25 new deaths and 4,662 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,877 deaths (3,604 confirmed as COVID-19 and 273 probable) and 305,120 cases (284,173 confirmed as COVID-19 and 20,947 probable). Of the 305,120 total, 88% (268,368) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 34,246 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 13.03%.
New cases in Northeast Tennessee by county: 91 in Washington; 77 in Sullivan; 57 in Greene; 36 in Carter; 31 in Hawkins; 24 in Unicoi; five in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Northeast Tennessee's 18,182 cases, by county: 5,059 in Sullivan; 4,811 in Washington; 2,451 in Greene; 2,201 in Carter; 1,575 in Hawkins; 1,311 in Johnson; 644 in Unicoi; and 129 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee by county, as of Saturday: 625 in Sullivan; 541 in Washington; 315 in Carter; 307 in Greene; 191 in Hawkins; 108 in Unicoi; 57 in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Total deaths in Northeast Tennessee by county: 85 in Washington; 77 in Sullivan; 63 in Greene; 43 in Carter; 31 in Hawkins; 17 in Unicoi; 17 in Johnson; and three in Hancock.
The 25 new deaths reported statewide by age group: nine in the 71-80 group; five in the 61-70 group; five in the 51-60 group; four in the 81+ group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 21-30 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health.